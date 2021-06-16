CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Highway 308 between Red Lodge and Belfry has reopened to regular traffic, Carbon County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
CCSO advises drivers to be careful and warns the fluctuating situation can change at any moment.
