UPDATE: Highway 3 has reopened as of 11:18 a.m.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Highway 3 is closed between North 27th and Zimmerman Thursday due to an injury accident.
The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter officers and emergency medical crews are at the scene of the incident.
The public is asked to avoid the area and to seek a different route at this time.
22-23337; Injury Accident. HWY 3 and AJ Way. Officers and medical on-scene. HWY 3 closed between N27th and Zimmerman. Please avoid area and choose alternate route. - LT Wooley— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 14, 2022