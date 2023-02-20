...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow accumulations between 6
and 10 inches, with locally heavier accumulations possible. Winds
gusting up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make
travel difficult to impossible at times. Temperatures will fall to
near zero Tuesday night and combine with gusty winds to produce
bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will
be dangerous for young livestock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday
into Wednesday, though areas along the Musselshell river into
northern Rosebud county could see an earlier start from late
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as
temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon. Travel is discouraged from
Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep
a survival kit with blankets food and water in the vehicle. Let
someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For
the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&