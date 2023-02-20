HWY 212 westbound lane blocked due to crash
LAME DEER, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound driving lane of Highway 212 near Lame Deer Monday.

According the the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the blockage is located 8.50 miles east of Junction Montana 39 North-Lame Deer.

Road conditions in this area have snow and ice with reduced visibility.

