MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation has closed Highway 212 from Lame Deer, Montana to the Montana-Wyoming state line.

On the MDT map, the closure is reportedly due to hazardous driving conditions.

Roads from Lame Deer to Crow and from Busby to the state line are open at this time, but road conditions are also reportedly severe and icy.

Please drive with caution if you need to be out on the roads tonight.