UPDATE: NOV. 25 AT 1:32 P.M.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office posted the section of Highway 10 has reopened after the rockslide.

Drivers should be aware there is a work zone speed limit is in place in the area.

COLUMBUS, Mont - A section of Highway 10 is reopening after a rockslide blocked the roadway west of Columbus Thursday morning.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the road will reopen soon warning drivers to drive carefully as crews finish removing the rocks from the road.