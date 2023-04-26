WORDEN, Mont. - A Huntley Project Jr. High School science teacher won $60,000 for a computer and coding lab.

Brandi Norman teaches science classes to seventh and eighth graders.

"We live in an awesome community," Norman said. "So, it's like an extended family. So, it's nice I've had a lot of their siblings come through and have been able to have good connections with my students. So, that's probably been my favorite thing."

Norman heard about a program through the CIA called, 'Mission Possible Operation Advanced Technology.' She submitted a short video saying how the prize money would benefit her students. On Tuesday, April 25, Norman was surprised with a check for $60,000 while she was teaching a class.

NonStop Local asked some of the students what they hope Norman will buy:

"I really hope she buys computers, cause the computers are kind of like, just basic computers," seventh grader Alivia Malnaa said. "And they don't work too well for like, the high-quality coding stuff we have to do for STEM."

Norman said she does plan to buy computers and possibly some robotics.

"I think that the sky's the limit," she said. "And I think, as we go through school, sometimes we put limits on ourselves on what we can and can't do. And I think it's important to expose them when they're young before they get in that stigma of what they're good and bad at, you know? And give them opportunities to do real science. And hopefully, I make one science nerd a year. That's what I tell them on the first day. 'If I can make one science nerd, then, my goal's complete!'"