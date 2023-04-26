WORDEN, Mont. - A Huntley Project Jr. High School science teacher won $60,000 for a computer and coding lab.
Brandi Norman teaches science classes to seventh and eighth graders.
"We live in an awesome community," Norman said. "So, it's like an extended family. So, it's nice I've had a lot of their siblings come through and have been able to have good connections with my students. So, that's probably been my favorite thing."
Norman heard about a program through the CIA called, 'Mission Possible Operation Advanced Technology.' She submitted a short video saying how the prize money would benefit her students. On Tuesday, April 25, Norman was surprised with a check for $60,000 while she was teaching a class.
NonStop Local asked some of the students what they hope Norman will buy:
"I really hope she buys computers, cause the computers are kind of like, just basic computers," seventh grader Alivia Malnaa said. "And they don't work too well for like, the high-quality coding stuff we have to do for STEM."
Norman said she does plan to buy computers and possibly some robotics.