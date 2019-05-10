Huntley Project Museum presents "Civil War Live!"

Civil War Live! is a three day event full of history, exhibits and artifacts, all to help preserve one of our nation's important time periods.

Equipped with education stations, a cannon and reenactments, the event is perfect for all ages.

"These gracious people come all the way from Washington to help put this on," said Gay Kepple, Executive Director of the Huntley Project Museum. "Our mission statement is education at the mission statement, it's also part of their mission statement at the Northern Rocky Civil War Association."

Each year the event keeps growing.

"This year we have almost 500 kids scheduled in two days to come out and learn," added event coordinator Tiea Vaughn. "So it's just a good thing for us, very important to us to be able to educate those kids and they leave excited."

From the daily life of a soldier to making medicine and even firing a a cannon, it's history you can't read in a book.

From the props and outfits, volunteers work to get everything just right.

"Everything has the right feel, the right touch and weight," said reenactment actor Jim Vaughn. "I've been doing this about 15 years or so and I can do about 6 or 7 impressions and it's been an accumulation of not just equipment, but knowledge."

There is always a huge need to get volunteers who want to help create living history and get involved.

"We're all about having volunteers come out and help do anything, we still need some models for the Native American clothing fashion show," said Kepple. "So, if you want to come out, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. that would be awesome."

The event is open at Huntley Project Museum is open Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.