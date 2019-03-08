Huntley Project Middle School awarded grant; will go towards STEM

KULR (Billings) - A big day for the Huntley Project Red Devils as they received a grant that looks toward the future of academics.

"It's pretty awesome, our science program is important to all of us, its pretty cool," said Kaden Bishop, student body president of Huntley Project Middle School, who had the honor of accepting a $1,000 grant for the school.

The grant, coming from the Montana Masonic Foundation, is set to go towards STEM programs in the 5th-8th grade curriculum as Principal Frank Hollowell explained.

"STEM is for science, technology, engineering and math, and we try to incorporate that into our regular classrooms. It kind of lights the fire with kids and their willingness to learn," said Hollowell.

Deputy Grand Master of Masons in Montana, Lewie Fletcher had the honor of distributing the grant on behalf of the Montana Masonic Foundation.

Fletcher, a community member of about 30 years, said that being so involved made presenting this award that much better.

"It's very heartwarming to be able to give back to the community and that's what the idea behind a lot of this program is. The program was set up years ago and people with philanthropic enterprises, they donate money to the program, the Montana Masonic Foundation, and then that money is invested and the returns are distributed back out throughout the state," said Fletcher.

And for this particular grant, well Principal Hollowell expressed his gratitude.

"We love the opportunity to give these kids a better chance at receiving a better education, so this just helped us out tremendously, it's fantastic," said Hollowell.