The hunting of female mountain lions in hunting districts 322, 326, and 330 closes end of the day Thursday, December 30th.

The hunting of all mountain lions in hunting districts 350 and 370 also closes end of day December 30th.

The orders stopping the hunts came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildfire & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the combined districts had been met.

For more information visit the FWP website here.

