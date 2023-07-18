BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) office in Billings is hosting an in-person advanced hunter education course, along with a live fire field day at the Rod and Gun Club in Billings.

The course will be held from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm August 3 and 4, with Saturday, August 5, being a field day from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Only 35 students can participate and it is on a first come first serve basis, students must register online before Wednesday, July 26.

The course is available to anyone 12-years and older, along with students that will be turning 12 by January 16, 2024.

Course manuals need to be picked up at the FWP office in Billings and students must study the manual before the in-person course begins.

To gain certification you must attend all courses and the field day.

For more information and to register, visit FWP.