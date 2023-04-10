BILLINGS, Mont. - Instructors will be teaching an accelerated hunter education class for students 12 years old and older May 18-20 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said this class is shorter than the usual week-long hunter education course format and centers around hands-on experiences.

Due to live-fire practices, this class is only open to students 12 years old and up, or students who will be 12 by Jan. 16, 2024.

This is a "test-in" class, meaning in order to take the course, students will need to pick up course materials, take a test the first day of class and score at least 85-percent to continue.

Students will need to study for the class before it begins.

Course materials need to be picked up at the FWP regional office in Billings, located at 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., during regular business hours.

Classes will take place at the Billings Rod and Gun Club Skeet House 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20.

Volunteer instructors will be teaching the class, and students must attend all three classes in order to receive their certification.