BILLINGS, Mont. - The city of Laurel is having their annual Independence Day celebration, and with some of their larger events canceled, their residents had to get creative this year.

After finding out that many of their 4th of July events have been canceled, including their parade, the community of Laurel decided to put together their own freedom drive.

For Peggy Miller, co-host for the freedom drive, the 4th of July is more than a holiday, "We love America, and we're here in a peaceful, exciting way to show our gratitude for the country who has given us so much.", said Miller.

When her and co-host Eric Olsen heard about the unfortunate news about events being cancelled, the two decided they needed to do something.

For the city that is known across the Treasure State for their patriotism, A freedom drive was the perfect way to celebrate their independence.

Hundreds of people showed up in dozens of cars, waving flags, and practicing that social distancing while expressing their love for the country.

Though this 4th is much different than years past, the residents of Laurel know there is plenty to be thankful for, "This is the reason we get up in the morning, it's the reason we can put our shoes and our socks on, turn our lights on, go out and grab the paper, because without it, we don't do those things.", said Laurel resident Brad Chase.