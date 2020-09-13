BILLINGS, Mont. - It's been 19 years since the tragic 9/11 attack and our country continues to recover from the trauma. To never forget and honor those who lost their lives that day, hundreds of Yellowstone residents took part in the 15th annual remembrance ride.

Four American flags lead the 250 bikes in parade format, from Laurel to the Yellowstone county courthouse with cars and semi-trucks honking in support. The hundreds of bikers gather on the courthouse lawn for a short remembrance ceremony

Co-organizer, Sinamon Mundahl says not only is the event important to remember those who lost their lives 19 years ago, but it forces people to forget about their differences.

Mundahl says it almost brought a tear to her eye watching people of different backgrounds, ethnicity, and political beliefs come together in peace and harmony, to never forget the tragic event.

"Nearly 3,000 people died that day, the only other event similar to it was Pearl Harbor back in 1941, so this is our generations Pearl Harbor, we need to ensure that people in this country remember the people that lost their lives including all the emergency responders.", said Mundahl.

Mundahl says it can be dangerous, riding with that many bikers and would like to thank the Laurel and Billings PD for managing traffic and keeping everyone safe.