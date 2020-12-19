BILLINGS, Mont. - December 19th is a day to remember and honor fallen soldiers by places wreaths over their headstones. Several cemeteries in Yellowstone County held ceremonies Saturday morning.

Hundreds of Yellowstone County residents met at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, placing 1,000 wreaths over the headstones of family and friends who gave their lives fighting for our country.

A good portion of wreaths were fund-raised by the local American Heritage Girls, Young Marines and friends of the national cemetery.

We spoke to a couple Young Marines who say they were humbled placing the wreaths over headstones and say the event makes them appreciate all the freedoms they have because of the sacrifice of so many.

"If it was you're parents or your brother or your sister or someone that you loved, if they came back and they were injured or they didn't come back at all, that's very hard to think of and you need to have sympathy for those people who went through that," said Young Marine, Reuben Rydgren.

Yellowstone National Cemetery wasn't the only one honoring fallen soldiers this morning.

Mountainview Cemetery in Billings held their Wreaths Across America event virtually, but a handful of residents who lost family or friends were invited to join in person.

Kathy Gordon lost her son Nathaniel last year, who was serving in Iraq at the time. Gordon says she put in $150 of her own money to not only place a wreath over her sons headstone, but on 250 other headstones of past heroes.

The non-profit, American Legion Post 4 also helped raise fund, and spoke at the ceremony on the importance remembering the brave men and women.

"It's a big deal, like I said yesterday, I probably wouldn't be here if it weren't for Nathaniel, but it's important to teach all these little kids that they're able to have their freedom because all our heroes," said Kathy Gordon.