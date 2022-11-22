BILLINGS, Mont. Six hundred and fifty Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to Montana veterans as part of Vetsgiving.

Warrier Wishes of Montana said the meals were delivered to veterans in Billings, Laurel, Hardin, Red Lodge and Round Up. The meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, canned vegetables and cupcakes.

"I've gotten several phone calls this year from people calling in tears of gratitude that we're doing this for them and helping them out," Becky Watson of Warrier Wishes Montana said.

Miguel Gonzalez of Warrier Wishes Montana said seven years ago they started by delivering 75 meals to veterans. He said it takes a "small army" to make Vetsgiving possible.