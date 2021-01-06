Hundreds of protesters gather in Montana's major cities

BILLINGS - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Montana's major cities Wednesday as part of the Stop The Steal event that unfolded in the capital.

In Missoula, folks started showing up for the 1 p.m. protest as early as 9 a.m, and by 2 p.m., roughly 200 protesters gathered in front of the courthouse waving flags and holding signs. Among the large crowd, few people wore masks as they sang, chanted and yelled at passing cars.

In Billings, dozens of people assembled outside Senator Steve Daines' downtown office. One of the protest organizers, Peggy Miller, said she would like to see an audit or recount of all votes conducted in the 2020 election. She continued, saying she wants Senator Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale to oppose the electoral college votes.

Miller said the group is also upset about Daines' and Gianforte's vote for the Omnibus Bill.