YELLOWSTONE Co. - A large area of Yellowstone County is experiencing a wide-spread power outage Tuesday morning.

Brandon Wittman, CEO of Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, says about 2000 meters are without power in the Lockwood, Blue Creek and Pryor areas.

Wittman says the reason for the outage is a dropped transmission feed from NorthWestern Energy.

He explains that NWE provides the power for the YVEC substations, which YVEC then distributes to their customers.

He says NWE has a crew working on the feed issue, and they're hoping to have the situation remedied very soon.