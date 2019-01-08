Over 700 middle school students are visiting City College campus at MSUB for a program called "Lewis and Clark Week." This year is the fourteenth year for the hands-on program. Lewis and Clark Week is presented by Our Montana Inc. and is a unique learning opportunity that has earned a national award.

The presenters, who are at different stations focused on various aspects of the Lewis and Clark expedition, are volunteers. Stations include learning about medicine, weather, plants, and animals during the era of Lewis and Clark. Also, stations are available on how they communicated and native sign language. Students are also learning about Pompeys Pillar as well as flora and fauna.

"I teach geography and I am learning things today about Lewis and Clark's journey, and the mapping, and the tools," said Ben Steele Geography teacher, Jenna Allie. "It's called Back to the Future and I think it's really nice that we can get some of this stuff first-hand, rather than us just telling them about it."

Students even had the chance to sample pemmican and hardtack at the program's food station.

A few new things to the program this year include a station where students can build the skeletal system of a bison, and the opportunity for students to eat corn chowder. The soup is prepared by Chef Bill Jensen with Café Protégé, the Career Center's culinary program.

7th grader, Drew McDowell said, "It's kind of cool to learn about our nation's history because without the Louisiana purchase and everything that happened, we wouldn't really be here, and Montana wouldn't be a state, so it's fun."

The college's teepee will also be on display in the commons for the students to explore.

For more information on Lewis and Clark Week, contact Stephanie Cowen, director of Student Services at City College, at 247-3005 or scowen@msubillings.edu.