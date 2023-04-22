Hundreds of drugs collected during the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BILLINGS, Mont. -- the DEA hosted its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Takeback as part of the initiative to fight the growing drug epidemic in Montana. For over 20 years law enforcement agencies and community members have worked together to keep dangerous, expired, and unused prescription drugs off of the Magic City's streets.

Last year, nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country received nearly 324 tons of drugs. This Saturday at the Billings collection site DEA officers and volunteers collected over five large boxes of prescription drugs. Once the event is over the prescription drugs are destroyed and properly disposed of.

Lisa Clark volunteers for National Take Back Day, She said the drug crisis within the state is overwhelming and she's especially motivated to help combat it ever since she lost her daughter to a fatal overdose last year. Now, Lisa is doing everything she can to keep drugs out of Magic City and support those who have lost a loved one.

"The more we can do the better and It takes the whole village, so every single thing that we can do to help curb this issue of overdoses or prevent overdoses like education, awareness, and getting old and used prescriptions out of the house and into the right hands is better than getting into the wrong hands and causing a death later," said Lisa

The DEA National Prescription Take Back Day is a bi-annual event, which takes place every year in April and in October.