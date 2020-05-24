BILLINGS, Mont. - It's a big day here in the Magic City as hundreds of Billings seniors are finally graduating high school.

The class of 2020 has lost a lot this past year including prom and their final weeks in school, but today, Billings seniors are ending their high school career the right way.

Not your typical ceremony, over 320 Skyview seniors gathered at MetraPark, all spaced six feet apart and wearing masks.

To keep the event as safe as possible, the stadium has workers with sanitizing guns cleaning bathrooms, seats and any high traffic surfaces like handrails.

After the ceremony, the Skyview seniors hopped in their cars and finished the celebration with a parade back to their school.

For some it was the perfect way to end the year, "I want to say thank you to everyone, driving through that parade and coming up here, that was awesome, it was great to see such support and it just really touched my heart to see so many people there to support all of us seniors and it was just the best thing that i've ever seen.", said Skyview senior Joseph Barrett.

This may be a final goodbye to their class, but it's just the beginning of the rest of their lives.