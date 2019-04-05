Hundreds March through Downtown Billings for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

KULR (Billings) - Activists, community members, anyone who came out to march for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women started here at Montana State University- Billings, marched down N. 27th St. and finished right outside of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Bringing justice to the crisis of MMIW.

"A lot of people here have someone in there family that has been murdered or is missing," said Shawna Cooper of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council

"We stand unified whether its domestic violence or any civil rights being violated," said A.J. Not Afraid Jr.

Speakers from all walks of life showing support.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines, legislative representatives, mothers and family members of victims sharing stories and calling for action.

Dressed in red, hundreds marched downtown with signs reading many different names although they all pled for one common theme, justice.

"Today is a day that hopefully more people will realize that all of the tribes can come together, the community surrounding our areas can come together, and they can speak together and unite in a way that is peaceful, but effective," said Jared Stewart, a member of the Crow Tribe who called today's march a gathering of nations.

Today, he marched for his little brother George.

I'm proud of that fact that our people can come together in a peaceful way, a peaceful manner and join together in a movement like this.

"A lot of women that have been murdered, their voices are being heard. It's good, they need to continue doing this more," said Hardin resident, Gus Other Medicine.

Support was another theme of today's march.

"There are so many people out there, lost that don't understand that there is support and there are venues to utilize for help and/or support," said Not Afraid Jr.

Shawna Cooper with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council says that the issue of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women has evolved into an issue outside of the their grips.

"The majority of our native people live off the reservation, so it just shows that we need more voice at the state level," says Cooper.