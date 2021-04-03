Hundreds gather to mourn the 50 people killed in train accident

More than a hundred grieving relatives arrived at the crash site Saturday to pray for those who were killed in the deadly train accident in Taiwan Friday, which killed 50 and injured 178.

In emotional scenes, family members in tears chanted "come back to me" during a ritual ceremony, hoping to seek comfort for their lost loved ones.

The train was carrying 494 people at the start of long holiday weekend Friday when it smashed into the construction truck.

According to the government's Disaster Relief Center, the truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged.

The crash occurred just before the train entered a tunnel, and many passengers were crushed inside the mangled train carriages.

Prosecutors in Taiwan Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto the train track and caused the country's worst rail disaster in decades.