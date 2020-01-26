After going missing on New Year's Day, Selena Not Afraid was laid to rest this Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

As song erupted at the cemetery, Selena Not Afraid was laid to rest surrounded by her family, friends and those who wanted to show their support for her and her family.

"To know that so many people were with her, her and her sister, her family and all you classmates. I know all of you are hurting because there was such a bond between all of you. A lot of you knew of her dreams, her goals...and she expresses that you continue with those goals and plans that you may have made with her. Do not abandon them but carry them out."

Through all the sadness and crying that took place, her father Leroy wanted to shine light on the fact that Selena is finally home and that she can rest in peace.

Leroy says "in the bible death does not mean final. Death means a departure. So literally you'll unhook it like a boat on the shore, I unhook it and it goes home. She is home now. Let's celebrate that. Celebrate her life by holding each other, don't forget about this unity."