CODY, WY - Hundreds gathered in Cody Sunday to rally against police violence in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota.

Men armed with guns surrounded the park before the event started but Cody Police did not have a large presence there.

Men on horseback, and others clearly armed on foot stood at the ready nearby.

Cody’s police chief told the crowd he did not bring a police presence, but brought a chaplain instead.

Chief Chuck Baker condemned the actions of the police who stood by, and did not intervene in Floyd’s treatment.

The crowd of protestors knelt for nearly nine minutes in silence then marched around the park. There were no clashes, or interactions.

Organizer Boone Tidwell says the men who came with guns, were mostly ex-police and military, who wanted to protect the community from outsiders.

Tidwell explained, “What we’ve determined is some of these events have outside provocateurs who tend to come in and be the most violent and the most aggressive. Because this is Cody and we’re all local citizens, this group of individuals consists of former law enforcement and military people. We all have backgrounds in that area. And our single sole objective was that these people had the right to do their protest safely.”

Tidwell says that he and other armed organizers did meet with the Cody Police earlier in the day to ensure everyone understood what was happening.