Hundreds gather at Yellowstone National Cemetary to honor fallen military veterans

December 14th is National Wreaths Across America Day as it allows family members, friends or others to place wreaths on the headstones on fallen veterans while reciting their name out loud.

Hundreds of people showed up to the Yellowstone National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans as it was an emotional time for those who are spending the holiday season without their loved one.

Bill Kennedy, Chairman of the Friends of the National Cemetery board says "Christmastime is a very tough time for a lot of families, especially families that have laid their veterans to rest its a remembrance time, this is a teaching ceremony for our youth and we have so many youth that are involved it's great and so this ceremony is a solemn ceremony as people remember."

Kennedy says that over 800 wreaths were placed on headstones at the cemetery.