Human trafficking prevention efforts in Montana

The state of Montana earns an 'A' grade for child sex trafficking prevention efforts by a non-profit called Share Hope International. The organization evaluates each state in an annual report card.

Montana is one of six most improved in the nation since 2011 when Share Hope International actually gave Montana an 'F'. Today, Montana has the second-highest score out of all fifty states.

City Council Member Penny Ronning says in this past legislative session, the Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force helped draft two senate bills. The first bill identifies happy endings and other illicit massage acts as a crime. The bill also considers human trafficking a crime of violence. The second bill designates funding to investigating human trafficking at the state level. Governor Bullock signed both bills into law this year.

Prior to 2019, illicit massage acts were not considered illegal. Ronning says while Montana has made astronomical strides in preventing human trafficking, we still have a long way to go. Ronning says we are behind other states in regard to how we address trafficking legally and allocating money towards victim services.

"The Montana State Legislature has still yet to fund victim services and that's a big gap and that's very problematic, so right now in the state of Montana, when a human trafficking victim is identified, we have no victim services at all in the state of Montana for those victims."

Ronning says this year is the first time any money has been designated to investigating human trafficking cases, but the state currently does not have any human trafficking investigators working full-time.

"That's something we're working on very hard right now and were so grateful to Senator Tester, Senator Daines, and Representative Gianforte who are working with us to put pressure on the FBI to change that decision that was made to remove special agent Brandon Walter from human trafficking full time. It was a wrong decision then -- it's still a wrong decision -- and that decision needs to be corrected."