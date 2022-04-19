Human trafficking panel scheduled for April 19 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A panel to discuss the fight against human trafficking is happening April 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Billings. Everyone is invited to attend.

Panelists include:

Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Dept. of Justice, Zeno Baucus

Billings Police Officer Earl Campbell

HER Campaign Co-Founder Britney Higgs

Deputy County Attorney, Yellowstone County, Sarah Hyde

Trafficking Task Force Co-Chair Penny Ronning

End Exploitation Montana Public Policy Director Erin Walker

FBI Special Agent Brandon Walter

Supervisory Agent in Charge, Human Trafficking Unit, Division of Criminal Investigations, Montana Dept. of Justice, Andrew Yedinak

The panel discussion will be held at 208 N 13th Street. You can also attend virtually on Zoom. The meeting ID is 817 4461 7974. The passcode is 81786.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said there were 17,200 reports of possible child sex trafficking in 2021.

You can report suspected human trafficking by calling the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text 233733.

More information about human trafficking in Montana is available here.