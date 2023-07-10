The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Office of Sheriff/Coroner.

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT- In November 2019, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office recovered unidentified human remains in a remote area near West Rosebud Lake.

After a thorough investigation and assistance from the State of Montana Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), and Othram Inc., the remains were identified as those of Michael Moler.

Oram was able to use Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy to trace the ancestry DNA of the remains, and confirmatory DNA testing confirmed the remains as those of Michael Moler, a sixty-three-year-old male from Midland, Texas. Moler’s family has been notified.

The investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Moler’s death remains ongoing, although no foul play is suspected.