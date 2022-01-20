SIDNEY, Mont. - Human remains were found by a volunteer search team looking for Katelynn Berry.

The team was searching a pre-defined search area when they discovered what appeared to be human remains around 9:20 am.

At this time the search has been suspended, however, no identification of the remains has been made.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation as well as other law enforcement assets have secured the area and are actively processing and documenting the scene.

In the next few days, a post-mortem examination will be scheduled and conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office in Billings.

Mark E. Kraft, Chief of Police for the Sidney Police Department says it is their hope that a positive identification can be made.

“On behalf of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude and respect to our civilian volunteers and area law enforcement partners for respect to our civilian volunteers and area law enforcement partners for their overwhelming support in this effort,” Kraft said.