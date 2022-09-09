HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and located a human skull and several bones believed to be associated with the skull on the shore of the Tongue River Reservoir.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary review by the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office shows the skull "appears likely to be historic and not the result of a recent event."

The skull is believed by the examining pathologist to belong to an adult, American Indian female.

An investigation is ongoing and further testing will be conducted to determine the age of the remains.

“Given the apparent age of the skull, the Crow Tribal Historic Preservation Office has been consulted on this matter and will be involved in any repatriation of the human remains,” the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office said.