CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday.

A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM).

The BWFM reports three of their engines and two modules of firefighters, a Big Horn County Rural Fire engine and water tender and the Lodge Grass City Fire Department stopped the fire at 7/10 acres just before it reached three other structures.

Another fire was stopped after burning 1 ½ acres, right up to a structure south of the old Black Lodge Community Hall.

The fire was started from trash burning, which is currently illegal due to fire restrictions. The resident was injured in the fire.

“We barely saved that structure,” said Fuels Specialist Randy Pretty On Top. “It got right up to the doorstep and melted the sidings.”

Two trailer houses, vehicles and trailers of Crow Fair items were lost in a fire overnight near the carpet mill in Crow Agency.

At this time, fire investigations are ongoing the BWFM reported.

“When these fires start going to these houses, they have had too much flammable stuff in their yards–makes it tough for us to get in to stop any fire,” said Pretty On Top. “There might be old people in there, disabled people with grandchildren.

In addition, the BWFM says an arrest has been made for a two-acre fire north of Crow Friday.

They also helped Big Horn County Rural Fire with a fire-acre fire along Old Highway 87 south of Fly Creek, and dealt with burning trash at Lodge Grass rodeo ground.

People are being reminded that open burning or open campfires and opening burning are prohibited by Stage 1 fire restrictions that were signed on Aug. 7.

Before lighting any fire, you are asked to call 406-638-2247

“Our engines are fully staffed thanks to engine bosses helping from Flagstaff, Ariz., Fire Department and from Shasta National Forest. ERC [fire intensity] indices are again at new records for our area, near the 97thpercentile for this time of year. Friday was the cold day. Saturday hit 104°at Little Bighorn Battlefield. Sunday Big Horn County will see winds of 15 to 20 mph through midday. The National Weather Service forecast five straight days near100 degrees for Crow Agency. Next Wednesday shouldreach102°. Thursday night has a30% chance of thunderstorms, the first possibility of rain. Temperatures stay above 90° next weekend. Now is not the time to take any chance with wildfire,” the BWFM said.