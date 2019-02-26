How you can tell if you've experienced sleep paralysis

Have you ever felt like you couldn't move when you're sleeping or like you're brain is wide awake, but your body is not? This is called sleep paralysis and it can be a bit frightening to experience.

A room that is located at the Billings Clinic contains a bed for patients alongside a ton of wires. It's for people with sleeping disorders. Aleksandra Kwasnik is a sleep doctor and said one of those disorders is called Sleep Paralysis.

Kwasnik said sleep paralysis is a condition within the realm of sleep medicine that falls into the category of parasomnias. Whether it be behavioral, visual, auditory or movement related, this phenomena is unusual, but still happens to about 10 to 20 percent of the population. She said this percentage may vary because often times, people who experience sleep paralysis don't see a doctor or don't even tell anyone. She also mentions if you experience this, don't worry. Sleep paralysis has existed throughout the ages.

"It does, like most parasomnias, happen a little bit more in childhood with a little bit less incidents as you go on through adulthood," Kwasnik said. "So sleep paralyss is, essentially, a phenomenon that occurs for about 1 to 2 minutes on average. Usually, right upon wakening in the morning. Sometimes during the night, very rarely, as your falling asleep."

Kwasnik said symptoms to know how you're experiencing sleep paralysis is when you're gaining consciousness, but your body hasn't woken up yet so you're body is paralyzed except your eye muscles and your diaphram.

She said you can also hallucinate around the same time, you can feel like your floating or feel like there's a dark presence in the room.

If you've ever experienced this, don't fret! Kwasnik said you can prevent this by having a good sleep hygiene so make sure you get the rest your body needs.