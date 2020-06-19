How winning the St. Jude Dream Home changed one Billings resident's life

As we approach our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, he had a unique opportunity to speak with the reigning champ, Jason Christopherson.

Jason had the mindset of anyone else purchasing a St. Jude Dream Home ticket that maybe, just maybe, there's a chance.

in 2019 Jason had the winning ticket for the giveaway.

he says he recalls that day and couldn't believe it.

"I was just in awe until she actually said you won. I mean, I've never won anything in my life," said Jason.

He says that after winning he sold the dream home and was able to pay off the current home he lives in.

Jason said that it was stressful having to pay two mortgages during the summer but it was a good problem to have.

A good problem to have, all while donating to a cause to help out the kids of St. Jude.

A raffle ticket for the giveaway could change your life this year, but the money spent will make a huge difference in the treatment of a child at St. Jude.

If you'd like to support the cause, click here.

The winning ticket will be drawn June 25th.