BILLINGS, Mont. -- As bears prepare for their winter slumber they are more present and more aggressive this time of year. How we react when we come in contact with them is the difference between a great story or a desperate fight for survival.

The National Park Service offers some helpful reminders on what to do if you come in contact with one of these beautiful creatures. If you surprise a bear, try and understand its behavior while every bear encounter is different. Many bears will try and scare invaders off through a bluff charge. The National Park Service explains when a bear bluff charges, it will have its head and ears up and forward. The bear will puff itself up to look bigger. It will bound on its front paws toward you (moving in big leaps), but then stop short or veer off to one side. Often bears retreat after a bluff charge, or they may vocalize loudly.

If a bear bluff charges, it's important that you do not turn and run away. You must back away slowly. As for an aggressive attack, black bears and grizzly bears need to be treated differently. If a black bear attacks, the National Park Service recommends making yourself as big as possible spreading out your arms wide. Do not play dead!

When facing an attacking black bear you need to fight back. Do this by punching and kicking at the bear's face. You should also use any weapon like rocks, branches, or bear spray to defend yourself. However, in the case of a grizzly attack, you must play dead. Do not fight back! Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms. Lay flat on your stomach, and spread your legs apart. Keep your pack on, it will help protect you during an attack. Stay still and don't make any noise. You're trying to convince the bear that you aren't a threat to it or its cubs. Do not get up right away because the bear may still be in the area. Wait several minutes until you are sure that the bear is gone.

If you are going into the woods, make sure to bring bear spray. Experts say it's more effective than a gun in stopping a bear attack.