How to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Yellowstone County for people ages 16 and older

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - With everyone in Montana ages 16 and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on April 1, residents of Yellowstone County can start looking to make those appointments on Thursday, March 25.

VP of Communication and Public Affairs at RiverStone Health Barbara Schneeman said the community vaccine clinics are announced every Thursday for the following week. Typically, those clinics are on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

For Montanans who are looking to take advantage of the announcement from Governor Greg Gianforte that everyone aged 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated on April 1, you can look to schedule your appointment as soon as March 25. You can go here to check availability.

Schneeman said that demand may be greater than availability at first. she said they estimate there are 128,000 Yellowstone County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine on April 1.

"Now, just because you're eligible, we want to make sure people understand, we may not have enough vaccine to meet the demand," she said. "

Schneeman said that there is another option in addition to the clinics that the Unified Health Command is hosting. There are retail pharmacies in the community that also have the vaccine. You can look at those options here by typing in your zip code. Schneeman said there may be an administrative fee that is billed to your insurance if you get the vaccine at a pharmacy whereas the community clinics are free.

"To really get back to a normal way of living in Yellowstone County, we need upwards of 75% of the community to be vaccinated or naturally immune because of their COVID-19 infection," Schneeman added. Right now, about 18% of eligible people are vaccinated she added.