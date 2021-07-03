How to keep your pets safe on 4th of July

BILLINGS, Mont. - This July 4th, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has one request for everyone celebrating - don't forget about your pets.

"So many animals get lost during this time of year, this is probably the most busiest time for the animal shelter in terms of intaking lost animals," Triniti Chavez said, the executive director of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Chavez said that July 4th is the day they see the most lost dogs and cats.

In order to make sure your pets are safe and comfortable at home - follow these tips

"Especially with dogs there's a lot you can do, we recommend going for a walk or taking a quick hike so by the time it's in the evening they're really worn out and less likely to get scared,” Chavez said. “We also just really stress keeping your animals in a secure area during the fourth of July, especially in the evening. So for cats a lot of times when they are really scared they'll go through screens on the window. So keeping your windows closed and keeping your dogs inside the house. Even dogs that can be typically left in a fenced area we recommend not leaving them outside on the fourth of July."

Chavez said to keep your pets busy with treats and their favorite toys - even put on some white noise in the background to make them feel comfortable. and if you still worry about your pet’s safety - use a kennel if the animal is familiar with it.

In case they do get lost it’s recommended to take a recent photo of your pet so community groups and shelters will have an easier time locating them.

"If I absolutely wanted to go to a firework show and knew my animal would be scared at home I would do all of those steps,'' Chavez said. “Set them up for success before you leave the house. If your animal goes lost, take these steps, call the animal shelter. We are closed on the fourth of July but we are ready to reunite animals if we need to. Definitely come down here and check if you lose your pet so you know that's the biggest thing you can do if you don't have luck with keeping them at home.”