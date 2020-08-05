BILLINGS, Mont. - After months of quarantine, going back to school can be scary, and for some children it may cause anxiety.

According to mental health researcher Matt Larson, younger children are feeling nervous about the pandemic because their parents feel nervous. Larson says they find that with a lot of issues children go through, it’s helpful to talk about them ahead of time and mentally rehearse how they should handle certain situations.

Converting from distance to in-person learning can affect each child differently, but there are warning signs parents should look out for.

"For depression or anxiety you’re looking for isolation, you're looking for a loss of motivation, a loss of interest in things they would normally be interested in," says Matt Leavenworth, a mental health counselor at the Yellowstone Counseling Center.

For some parents their biggest concern this school year is the impact on their child's education.

"I think we’re just really a little more concerned about that stuff and that she’s got to wear a mask. Which is totally understandable to protect them, but just how that might impact her learning," says mother Heather Link.

Another mother voiced her concern for her child as well.

"She struggled a little bit with distance learning, so I think we're excited. I think there's always concerns with everything going. It's a bit scary, but I feel like we can take some precautions," Shelly Rumsey said.

Child psychologists say the best way to protect your child’s mental health during this time is to make sure they come home to an emotional safe haven.

"Helping kids process the fear, the fear of exposure, the fear of the virus it’s a scary scary thing. So kids are feeling that as much as anybody else," says Leavenworth.

“Processing feelings is important for everyone, and it’s a skill that very few of us know how to do, but it’s even more important during the pandemic," Larson adds. "This really big transition during the pandemic makes it even more critical to help a child process their feelings."