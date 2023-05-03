BILLINGS, Mont. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The purpose of which is to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the United States affected by mental illness. Here in Billings, the Rimrock Foundation is on the forefront of that movement by not only helping those with direct need, but also for those who are secondarily affected.

Both the education behind, and the treatment of, mental health issues are constantly evolving.

"The way that they were doing addiction treatment 25 years ago is not how we do it today," explained Rimrock's Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Melanie Schwarz. "We are evolving constantly we are learning constantly."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (57.8 million in 2021). The good news for many of those individuals is that they have family and friends who want nothing more than to help them live healthy lives. The not great news is that a majority of those family and friends have no idea how to help.

"We make bad decisions," said Scwarz. "We think we're helping. We think we're getting them the right care but because you don't know anything about it, and maybe it's new to you and you're happening for the first time, you do make some really serious mistakes.

Just about every treatment center hosts a family week. That's a sort of crash course in education for all parties involved. Rimrock takes this one step further with the goal of having a family care model.

"There's so many options for people now and I just feel like more people just need to know that they have choices."