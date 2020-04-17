How to create a homemade face mask

BILLINGS, Mont. - With the Federal Health Agency urging citizens to wear masks as a way to help stop the spread, it might be hard to find a mask at your local store. Here is a way to mask with items you probably already have at home.

Though it's not the same as a surgical mask, these easy to make cloth masks can still be effective. To create your mask, you'll need three things; a bandana, a paper towel and two hair ties.

Adding a paper towel in between the layers of your mask can help to filter out the air you breathe in. A study by Smart Air shows that a single layer of a kitchen paper towel can capture about 23% of particles smaller than .03 microns. Adding an extra layer by folding the paper towel can increase particle capture to 33%.

The first step is to lay your bandana out flat and fold it in half. Once you’ve folded it, fold your paper towel in half and lay it on top of the bandana.

Now you want to fold your bandana in half. Basically the more layers you create the better your mask will be at blocking particles. Slip two hair ties on each end about six inches apart, then you’ll tuck one end into the other.

Now you can slip on your new homemade masks.

Washing your masks frequently and changing your paper towel every day is recommended.

The CDC website says "The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance."

For full details and pictured instructions, you can visit the CDC by, clicking here.