House Bill 21 or "Hanna's Act" was presented to the Judiciary Committee in Helena Wednesday morning.

The bill authorizes the Montana Department of Justice to assist with the

investigation of all missing persons cases, requiring the employment of a missing persons specialist.

HB 21 is named for Hanna Harris, a Lame Deer woman who was murdered in the summer of 2013.

Her mother, Melinda Limberhand, shares her story about what happened that day and why she is so passionate about the Bill that now honors her daughter's memory.