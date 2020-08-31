BILLINGS, Mont. - We're six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are still many ups and downs for local businesses. We spoke with Billings Chamber of Commerce CEO John Brewer to see what steps businesses have taken to stay successful during this rocky 2020.

Brewer says they work with just over 1,200 local businesses, each with their own unique struggles. The common trend among the businesses that have found success is their ability to make customers feel safe.

According to Brewer, residents are returning to those places who go above and beyond when it come to safety.

"There is a significantly high number of people that do want to feel secure when you walk into a restaurant – that your servers and the people preparing your food have masks on," Brewer said.

The Burger Dive is one of those business keeping its head above water and a part of that is due to their dedication to safety.

Owner of the restaurant Brad Halsten says he had his team masked up wearing gloves and thoroughly sanitizing before any mandates came from the governor.

"When they see that we are taking the precautions and we are trying to make everybody safe, yeah, it probably gives them a bit of a sense of ease and makes them a little more confident that it will be OK for me to go in there and eat," Halsten said.