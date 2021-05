Houston's missing tiger was turned into authorities Saturday by its owner, the wife of murder suspect Victor Hugo Cuevas.

Giorgiana Cuevas, or "Gia" called Barc, the Houston animal shelter, to say she had the big cat and was ready to give it up.

She told police that her husband Victor owned the tiger, despite his claims to the contrary.

This ends a week long search.

Cuevas is facing charges for a 2017 murder.