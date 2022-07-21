BILLINGS, MT. - A partnership with the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation and Helena Habitat for Humanity has helped low income residents of Red Lodge become homeowners.

Ali Fischer, a new homeowner in Montana, was given the key to her home today by Governor Gianforte.

"I was really surprised with myself," said Fischer. "It was actually unbelievable trying to build a house. I never thought in a million years that would happen."

Fischer used a grant that's provided by the US Department of Agriculture Mutual Self-Help Program and was able to become a homeowner for her and her family.

Governor Gianforte spoke about what partnerships like these can do to help benefit the state of Montana.

"In the last ten years, population has grown by ten percent, but housing supply only increased by seven percent, " said Governor Gianforte.

"We're going to continue to work to make housing more affordable for people in Montana to live the American dream of home ownership."

More information about opportunities for anybody struggling to become homeowners can be found here:

https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/mutual-self-help-housing-technical-assistance-grants