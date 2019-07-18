House under construction collapses and kills two people

Two people died, and two others were injured after a home under construction collapsed on Thursday afternoon in South Carolina.

The incident happened around 2:15 pm at a home along Lake Keowee in Pickens County.

Officials said two construction workers were killed and two others were injured and take to the hospital.

Emergency management officials said the structure collapsed during a thunderstorm with high winds and lightning.

Authorities say crews encountered several downed trees and live power lines down across the roadway while responding.

Additionally, the response was delayed for a few minutes because crews had to use chainsaws to clear the roadway.