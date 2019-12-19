House passes USMCA trade deal

WASHINGTON D.C. -- USMCA -- the trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada -- passed by a 385 to 41 vote in the House on December 19, 2019. The USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.
The deal requires more auto workers to be paid in North America at higher rates. It will also open up Canada's dairy market to U.S. farmers. This is a major change form the original agreement, where Canada limited dairy coming from the U.S. into Canada. The legislation will now head to the Senate who is expected to pass the deal with bipartisan support.