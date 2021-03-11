WASHINGTON D.C. - The United States House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that requires expanding background checks for the purchase and transfers of firearms.

The bill passed 227-203.

The Associated Press reported the bill is meant to "close loopholes to ensure that background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows."

However, the bill does not apply to particular gun transfers, such as gifting or using at a target range.

A second bill that would widen the background check from three to 10 days is expected to pass Thursday in the House.