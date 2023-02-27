House in the Heights catches on fire; no injuries

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house on the corner of Lake Elmo and Meadowlark caught on fire Monday morning.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz told us there was a lot of fire on the back deck when crews arrived.

Bentz said the fire was starting to spread into the house.

Crews were able to begin extinguishing the fire from the backyard, and were able to go inside the house and prevent further spread of the fire.

The fire did spread to the attic of the home.

There was one person in the house who was not harmed in the fire, according to Bentz.

Crews extinguished the fire within about 10 minutes, Bentz said.