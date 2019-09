A house fire was reported at 12:33 p.m. Sunday afternoon on 37 Jackson Street.

The fire damaged contents in the living room. Including the wall and window curtains.

According to the Billings Fire Department, there was one occupant in the house at the time of the fire. The occupant received medical attention for minor burns.

Damage to the property is estimated at $5,000

The cause of the fire appears to have been accidental.