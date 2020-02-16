KULR (Billings)- A house fire on Billings south side causes an estimated $180,000 in property and content loss.

At 7:49 Saturday night the Billings Fire Department responded to 3100 #rd. Avenue South following reports of a structure fire at the location.

Billings Fire says the structure was heavily damaged by the fire and the roof collapsed across a large portion of the building.

The structure was vacant and there were no injuries reported.

The property is insured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

BFD also noted that the apartment complex was under construction when the fire occurred.

KULR-8 will continue to provide updates on this fire and the cause as we receive them.