LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning.

The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received a report for a structure fire just before 7 a.m., and LFD requested help from BFD, and multiple other agencies responded.

Bentz said when fire fighters arrived the house and a couple of camper trailers that were on the property were on fire. Smoke and steam are making it hard to tell if any of the vehicles on the property caught on fire, Bentz said.

There is limited water supplies at the fire, also making fighting the fire harder, according to Bentz.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and it is under investigation by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.